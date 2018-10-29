Make it a Goode Morning! 10.29.18

It is going to be a busy week for us.
I would take complete advantage of the nice weather over the next 48 hours :)
A great period to get some yard work done/winterizing.
So let’s dive in...
Wednesday....daytime
A cold front approaches with a band of rain/thunder. The speed of this “wave” is still varying a bit, but the trend is to bring it in fairly quick into lunch/afternoon. Earlier west. This first band will likely fade as it passes I-65 with the next one developing to our south toward evening. This means there could be a break late day...but just how much of one is still unclear.
Wednesday night...
A low pressure will start forming to our south. It will start to send in our next wave of rain to the north/northeast along the stalled front. The exact path of this surge is still waffling a good 40-60 miles east/west. A wet night is certainly on tap. It will be the late afternoon/early evening that if any breaks can develop...it would be then. Stay tuned!
Thursday...
Periods of rain. Gusty winds at times. Rain totals will be determined by who experiences multiple waves of rain and/or thunderstorms. Low-end potential looks to be 2″ with high end nearing 6″! So yes, some could face a flooding issue.
Friday-Sunday...
Many are watching the setup for Breeders Cup. There will be 1-2 quick hitting systems to track. Both will limited moisture but still need to be watched. Timing is looking to be Friday night for the first one and Sunday for the second. The first one always looks to have cool air while the second would have milder air. So its a fairly changeable period we are looking at for the weekend. We will continue to fine-tune this so stay close!!
Make it a Goode Morning!
