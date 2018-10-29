Make it a Goode Morning! 10.29.18

Many are watching the setup for Breeders Cup. There will be 1-2 quick hitting systems to track. Both will limited moisture but still need to be watched. Timing is looking to be Friday night for the first one and Sunday for the second. The first one always looks to have cool air while the second would have milder air. So its a fairly changeable period we are looking at for the weekend. We will continue to fine-tune this so stay close!!