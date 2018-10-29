Mercer County man shot after confronting officer with gun

HARRODSBURG, KY (WAVE) - A police officer in Harrodsburg shot a man during a confrontation at a home, police said.
It happened early Sunday morning in Mercer County.
Around 3 a.m., police went to investigate a domestic dispute on Bacon Court.
Upon learning more people were inside the house, the officers went inside the home to ensure their safety, Kentucky State Police said.
That’s when an armed man--who police identified as John Peach, 32--confronted police. Afterward, shots were fired and the suspect was injured.
Peach was taken to Ephraim McDowell Hospital, treated and released.
KSP said Peach faces charges of attempted murder of an officer and fourth-degree domestic violence. He is currently being held in the Boyle County Detention Center.
The officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the incident is being investigated.
“It’s a very quiet area to live in, so it was a surprise that anything was going, on especially a shooting. I would expect that more in the city, but this is a very quiet street,” a neighbor said.
