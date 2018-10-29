LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bobby Petrino believes he deserves to keep his job at UofL. He was asked on Monday if he were in charge, would he retain himself as the Cards head football coach.
"Yeah I would, what you see is what our record has been. What we've done here, what we've built here, where we've been and understand what we had a bad year," Petrino said.
That bad year currently has the Cards sitting at 2-6, 0-5 in the ACC and mired in the five-game losing streak.
Up next a visit to #2 Clemson on Saturday. The Tigers opened as 38 point favorites.
UofL has given up 66 and 56 points in it's last two home games, including a 56-35 loss to Wake Forest (5-3, 1-3 ACC) on Saturday.
"I know there's a lot of answers out there and there should be, that's how this profession is," Petrino said. "You understand that. I used to always feel good about it that you get to go out there and make the play call and knowing that everybody else in the stands had a better play that you should call. That's how it works, that's the name of the game. So you have to be able to believe in yourself, believe in what you do, handle the criticism, understand there's criticism, but you know we've done a lot of great things here too. We've got three different conference championships in three different conferences, if you guys recognize that we were 7-1 two years ago and co-champions with Clemson. So we believe in what we do, we're just not where we want to be this year."
Petrino is 77-33 in 110 games over two different stints as the UofL head coach.
He is not leaning on other coaches or friends during the losing streak.
"A lot of times you don't talk to anybody," he said. "I've not been very good when we've lost games about talking and calling people. I used to talk to my dad about it, there's no question about that, and I miss that, certainly that's something that's no longer there, but there's not a lot of people you reach out to when you're getting beat."
His father, Bob, Sr., the longtime head coach at Carroll College in Montana, passed away prior to the season.
The Cards and Tigers (8-0, 5-0 ACC) face off on Saturday 12 p.m. in Memorial Stadium. UofL has games remaining at #22 Syracuse and at home against N.C. State and #11 Kentucky.
