Petrino believes he deserves to keep his job at UofL

"I know there's a lot of answers out there and there should be, that's how this profession is," Petrino said. "You understand that. I used to always feel good about it that you get to go out there and make the play call and knowing that everybody else in the stands had a better play that you should call. That's how it works, that's the name of the game. So you have to be able to believe in yourself, believe in what you do, handle the criticism, understand there's criticism, but you know we've done a lot of great things here too. We've got three different conference championships in three different conferences, if you guys recognize that we were 7-1 two years ago and co-champions with Clemson. So we believe in what we do, we're just not where we want to be this year."