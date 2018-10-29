Recent spike in targeted crimes renews call for hate crime law in Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Eleven Jewish Americans killed inside a Pittsburgh synagogue, pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats across the country and at home, two African Americans gunned down while grocery shopping at a Jeffersontown Kroger.
Those events of last week are weighing heavy on the minds of many.
Officials are determining if they’ll charge alleged Kroger shooter Gregory Bush with hate crimes in Kentucky. But in Indiana, there’s no such law for targeted attacks.
Hate crime legislation that would bring stiff penalties for crimes committed because of someone’s race, religion or sexual orientation comes up and stalls without passing most years in Indiana. Squabbling over which groups are protected under the law and other specifics often lead those bills to fail, but that may soon change.
“Hoosier families deserve to be protected from these heinous crimes,” Evan Stoner, Director of the Southern Indiana Fairness Alliance, said.
This year, there have been crimes targeting specific groups in Indiana. A synagogue in Carmel was vandalized and in Floyds Knobs a retirement home’s sign was spray painted with swastikas.
“This has to end and this absolutely has to be on the forefront of our political leader’s minds because Americans are dying right now," Stoner said. “And it is up to government to protect our citizens from hate.”
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb pledged to support legislation following anti-Semitic vandalism in Carmel. That support, along with recent hate crimes sweeping across the country, have many believing that this will be the year lawmakers can turn that piece of legislation into law.
“Some people think we don’t need this, but there are many more that think we do,” State Sen. Ron Grooms, (R-District 46), said.
Grooms was a co-author to a hate crime bill last session. If there’s a bill coming this session, Grooms said it needs a clear and concise list of protected groups. Last year, that’s why the bill stalled.
"We got bogged down by trying to control the amount of characteristics, personalities or behavior traits that could be included in the bill,” Grooms said.
Additions beyond categories like nationality or disability status, like occupation or political party were discussed.
“It made me more aware of perhaps we need to go ahead in the state of Indiana, identify some characteristics or traits or personalities and then make the bill flexible enough so the courts have room enough to interpret their own,” Grooms said.
Those who commit hate crimes would face stiffer penalties, but the law could also include a mandate for the convicted to receive further education on the topic and counseling, Grooms said.
Local LGBT and community activists say when lawmakers do pass a hate crime measure, it needs to include protections for sexual orientation and gender identity.
“I think this is the year,” Stoner said. “The reason why I say that is because we’ve never seen our governor push for hate crime legislation like he has now.”
Grooms added: “This will be a year to advance this, I believe, further than it’s ever been advanced before because of the various events that have been occurring around the country."
Indiana joins Georgia, Wyoming, South Carolina and Arkansas to make up the five states in the U.S. currently without any hate crime legislation to protect targeted groups.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.