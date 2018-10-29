Senator Mitch McConnell says ‘death penalty is appropriate’ in some cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Senator Majority Leader and Kentucky senator Mitch McConnell is calling for the possible execution of the man accused of carrying out the Kroger shooting, Gregory Bush, if he’s convicted.
On Monday, WAVE 3 News talked with McConnell after his address to the Kentucky Federalist Society. He spoke about the attack in Louisville and the attack at the synagogue in Pittsburgh.
“If there is such a thing as a hate crime, I think we saw it at Kroger and we saw it at the synagogue in Pittsburgh," said McConnell. “I still believe the death penalty is appropriate in certain circumstances. And these are the certain circumstances I would apply it to.”
When asked about the political rhetoric and the violence around the country, McConnell said the country needs to pull together, to become a place of respect.
“The political rhetoric is always pretty hot before elections," said McConnell. "This is not the first time. But I think the whole tone in the country right now needs to be ratcheded down and these horrible, criminal acts only underscore the need for all of us to dial it back and get into a better, more respectable place.”
