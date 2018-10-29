Students clean-up crime by cleaning up park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Reduce Crime Together--it’s a worldwide movement that dozens of students are joining here in Louisville by cleaning up parks--and taking back your streets.
More than 35 volunteers from the ASEZ University Volunteer Program picked up trash, trimmed trees and raked leaves this morning at Ben Washer Park on West Kentucky Street.
Volunteers said though cleaning a park seems like a small thing, it’s important to do the small things in order to make a big impact in reducing crime.
The project is based on the broken windows theory, a criminology theory grounded in the idea that crime is reduced through urban and environmental upkeep.
“If we reduce crime, then naturally happiness will be instilled back into our communities and our lives. So by seeing how many volunteers came out today, shows there are people who care about the happiness of their communities," student volunteer Montazia Brown said. "It’s actually very comforting and exciting to be a part of something like this.”
During the “Reduce Crime Together” project, volunteers will clean up 7,000 different regions and 800 universities, the group said.
The volunteers this morning were college students and members from the World Mission Society Church of God.
