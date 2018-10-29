Texans say voting machines changing straight-ticket choices

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2018, file photo, Megan Heckel of Plano holds her daughter Lily as they wait in line for early voting outside Maribelle M. Davis Library in Plano, Texas. Some Texas voters are complaining that while casting Democratic or Republican straight-ticket ballots, voting machines used in 80-plus counties changed their selections to the other party for key races, including the Senate contest between Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke. The Secretary of State's office says the problem is occurring on Hart eSlate machines, when voters submit ballots before their choice is fully rendered. It says the machines aren't malfunctioning and instead blames user error. (AP Photo/David Koenig, File) (David Koenig)