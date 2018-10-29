Ticket and security reminders for UK football game against Georgia

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Sold out nearly a month before game day, Kentucky football’s game against Georgia on Saturday is one of the most in-demand tickets in recent program history. In light of that fact, UK Athletics is issuing important reminders about ticket security and mobile ticketing for fans planning to attend.
UK Athletics urges fans to use caution against counterfeit tickets and unauthorized sellers. The following five sources are the only ones authorized to sell Kentucky football tickets:
- The UK Ticket Office
- Ticketmaster and TicketExchange, the official secondary marketplace of Kentucky football
- ReplyBuy
- FEVO
- Visiting team ticket office
Only tickets from those five sources are guaranteed to be valid. Fans who buy through any other source are at risk of receiving fraudulent or invalid tickets. That risk is magnified for sold-out games like Saturday’s.
Ticket holders should also be aware of the potential risks of posting pictures of their tickets, specifically the barcode, on the internet in any way. Always cover the barcode when posting pictures of tickets online, and avoid exposing personal information like your name, address or credit card information.
Finally, UK Athletics strongly encourages fans to familiarize themselves with how to access their tickets prior to arrival at Kroger Field. To expedite entry and avert the risk of mobile tickets not loading due to limited connectivity at the stadium, add your mobile tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay account prior to arriving at the venue. Print-at-home PDF tickets must be printed on a full 8.5”x11” sheet of paper prior to arriving for entry. PDF tickets are unable to be scanned from a mobile device. Ticket resolution windows will be open at the stadium box office between Gates 9 & 10 on Saturday, for fans who have purchased directly from an authorized source.
