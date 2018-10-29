Ticket and security reminders for UK football game against Georgia

Finally, UK Athletics strongly encourages fans to familiarize themselves with how to access their tickets prior to arrival at Kroger Field. To expedite entry and avert the risk of mobile tickets not loading due to limited connectivity at the stadium, add your mobile tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay account prior to arriving at the venue. Print-at-home PDF tickets must be printed on a full 8.5”x11” sheet of paper prior to arriving for entry. PDF tickets are unable to be scanned from a mobile device. Ticket resolution windows will be open at the stadium box office between Gates 9 & 10 on Saturday, for fans who have purchased directly from an authorized source.