Two LMDC officers reassigned after inmates escape in trashcans

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Louisville Metro Detention Center officers are on reassignment after a pair of inmates escaped using trashcans in early October.
LMDC officer Michael Morrison and officer Jason Stinson were on duty the night inmates Jeremy Hunt and Justin Stumler were wheeled out of the LMDC kitchen where they were working, in trashcans. Both Stumler and Hunt were minimum security inmates at the time.
According to officer Morris' personnel file, he’s had several disciplinary actions taken against him, from 2008 to 2014.
Officer Stinson has had one disciplinary action, which took place in 2001.
Hunt and Stumler were caught just over 48 hours after their escape. Both men were placed in maximum security.
Officers Stinson and Morris have not returned to their normal assignments. It’s unclear when that will happen.
