UofL to continue studying effects of smoking

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will continue to study the effects of smoking, thanks to the renewal of a federal grant.
The American Heart Association, in partnership with the University of Louisville, has received nearly 18 million dollars for a 5-year-renewal grant from the National Institutes of Health, funded by the FDA’s Center for tobacco Products.
The money will go to support the American Heart Association’s Tobacco and regulation center.
“What we are doing is particularly important, not only for us but for the general health of the public as well. this is a very critical phase in tobacco use,” said Christina Lee Brown Enviroment Institute director Aruni Bhatnagar. “We have seen a decrease in tobacco products, particularly smoking, but other products are coming up, and so, we need to regulate them so that we would be able to minimize the burden of tobacco.”
The researchers hope to identify substances in tobacco products and their smoke that contribute to heart disease, which includes studying the newer products like e-cigarettes.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.