Venice hit by high tide as Italy buffeted by winds; 6 killed

A car is crushed under a fallen tree and a balcony is partially destroyed by its branches after it was torn down by heavy winds, in Rome, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. The national Civil Protection Agency has issued red and orange alerts -- meaning possible "loss of life" from landslides, floods, and infrastructural damage -- due to an Atlantic storm system that has brought torrential rains and hail, electrical storms, powerful winds and high seas to Italy from North to South. (Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP) (AP)