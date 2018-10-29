World War II vet honored during Week of Valor announcement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Week of Valor recognizes men and women who have served with a week of events. To kick off the week, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer recognized a special World War II veteran for his distinguished service.
Charles Farmer said he was in the recruiting office a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Farmer said it's important the Week of Valor continues and other cities follow Louisville's lead.
"It keeps going and that's good, because I worry if our country would come together like it did in World War II," Farmer said. "I was a patriot but I was not the only one. Everyone was a patriot women men, children everybody."
Week of Valor starts Friday with a fall clean up and ends on the Nov. 15 with a veteran job fair. The 2018 Veterans Day Parade is Friday, November 9 and has been moved to Jefferson Street.
