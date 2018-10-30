FORECAST: Warm before significant midweek rain

ALERT DAYS
- Wednesday
- Thursday
ALERTS
- AREAL FLOOD WATCH for most of WAVE Country from 8 PM Wednesday to 8 AM Friday
- Rain, heavy at times, late Wednesday & Thursday could cause minor flooding – 2 to 4” rain totals with gusty winds up to 35 MPH
- Trick-or-Treating on Wednesday may be impacted, especially across southern Indiana & northern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - High pressure, which is currently keeping our weather calm and dry, is continuing to slide east. As it does so, winds will become more southerly through the day driving temperatures into the 70s this afternoon.
Clouds will gradually increase late tonight ahead of tomorrow’s cold front.
Those who are trick-or-treating tonight will be dry and warm with evening temperatures in the 60s. Clouds plus southerly winds will keep overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Wednesday morning, rain moves into our northwestern counties before steadily overtaking the area. While rain during the day is expected to be mainly light, much heavier rain rolls in late Wednesday into Thursday. This means Wednesday night trick-or-treaters will be dealing with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Wind gusts near 35 mph can be expected in the strongest showers and thunderstorms.
The rain continues through most of Thursday before we finally dry out early Friday. Two to four inches of rain is expected with this system, with locally higher totals likely.
FORECAST
TODAY: Partly sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 73°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; Mild; LOW: 62°
WEDNESDAY (HALLOWEEN) ALERT DAY: Rain (80%); Heavy rain late at night; HIGH: 70°
THURSDAY ALERT DAY: Rain (100%); Breezy; HIGH: 55°
IN THE APP
- Traffic Map: Updated incidents and delays
- Midweek rain chances/totals
- EARLIEST ALERT: Download the WAVE 3 News Weather app – winter forecast comes out Wednesday evening.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.