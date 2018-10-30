Louisville Slugger Factory producing collectible bats for Boston Red Sox fans

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Slugger is helping Boston fans commemorate the team’s 2018 World Series win.
The factory at 8th and Main streets is churning out limited edition Boston Red Sox bats in several different sizes and styles. There are seven different styles available, ranging in price from $11.99 for a mini bat to $149.99 for a sequentially-numbered limited edition bat.
The World Series bats will be available at the Slugger Museum & Factory gift shop, or you can order them online here.
Louisville Slugger is the official bat of Major League Baseball.
