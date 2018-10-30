Many neighborhoods changing trick-or-treating to Tuesday, but not all

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While forecasted rain is changing Halloween plans for many cities, towns and neighborhoods, one area known for going all out is not budging.
On Hillcrest Avenue, planning began months ago and thousands of people are expected to attend. Event organizers rely on Reserve Deputy Officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to provide security. The volunteers could not change dates last minute, so the celebration will continue on Halloween night, October 31, as planned.
Heavy rain and wind are in the forecast for Wednesday, which is Halloween.
For 20 years, Mariam Cole has participated in Halloween on Hillcrest. She said they have celebrated in snow before.
“They still come because they want to see Halloween at its best," Cole said.
Cole and many of her neighbors are ready and decorated to scare up to 5,000 trick-or-treaters.
"From 5 o'clock until 9 o'clock you are nonstop giving out candy,” Cole said.
Regardless of the weather, Cole prepared with 48 pounds of candy.
In other parts of town, neighborhoods are making different decisions.
“For the safety of the kids and just the welfare of everybody we decided to go ahead and move it up a day,” Rick Tonini, St. Matthew’s mayor, said.
Tonini said trick-or-treating will start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, when the weather is expected to be sunny and warm.
“The change is super helpful and we are excited," Sarah Wells, a parent to two young boys, said.
Wells said she will avoid the rain.
“The boys will fall in puddles and they play in puddles,” Wells said.
Wells said the weather could prevent challenges, but with the change she doesn’t have to disappoint her sons.
On Hillcrest Avenue, neighbors said October 31 will be their night full of tricks and warm treats.
“We will have a canopy set up and lots of hot chocolate and hand warmers,” Coles said. “We will be ready.”
