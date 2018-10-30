McConnell speaks on racial tension during Brandenburg visit

BRANDENBURG, KY (WAVE)- Senator Mitch McConnell was in Brandenburg Tuesday and made a stop at the Meade County College and Career Center Tuesday. Students had a chance to ask the Senate Majority Leader about current issues in the state and across the world.
Two students asked McConnell, Kentucky's senior senator, about racial tensions and last week's shooting at the Jeffersontown Kroger.
"We have dealt with racial challenges in this county better than other countries in the world but we still have our challenges," McConnell said. "Then we do have some people who are flat out deranged. I think that's what we witnessed last week in the Kroger store and in Pittsburgh."
While saying he knows the death penalty is controversial, McConnell also said he thinks it's an appropriate punishment when it comes to Gregory Bush, the suspect in the Kroger double homicide.
