More feedback needed to make decision that could drastically affect food trucks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Food trucks have brought a unique flare to Louisville’s strong foodie scene but some operators worry a new city ordinance could seriously hurt their business.
Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith, who is proposing the changes, said there is no rush to push the ordinance through.
Metro Council has to provide the food truck vendors 30 days notification for any changes per a consent decree agreed upon in June.
Some say these changes would put the growing food truck industry at a standstill.
"This is why we are here, this is a stepping stone for us and this is what we are trying to build on,” Heather Yates, co-owner of Smok’n Cantina, said.
Yates and her husband own the food truck and have been operating in Louisville for three years.
Yates reserves a meter downtown twice a week.
"I pay for my meters and there are a lot of changes that I don't understand where it is coming from,” Yates said.
Yates said meter parking costs around $200 each month. Now Metro Council members are proposing changes that won’t allow the trucks to park at meters.
“Occasionally parking is a little problematic for costumers finding a meter,” Jim McCoy, the owner of Ahh, Whatta ‘Bout Mimi, said. “The construction has added to that.”
McCoy owns a brick and mortar sweet shop downtown. He said parking is a mess but not because of the the food trucks. He doesn’t understand the need for more regulation.
"The competition ups everybody's game,” McCoy said. “They are not going to eat at that food truck every day. They are not going to get the same taco everyday.”
The changes propose an established food truck zone but the details don't exist at this point.
“Where are they going to be?” Yates asked. “Are they going to be on the popular street corners or are they going to be off the beaten path?”
McCoy said he loves the business energy downtown and empathizes with the food trucks.
“They are trying to survive like the rest of us and if you keep regulating people sooner or later they say it's not worth it,” Yates said.
Public comment period on this topic ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
