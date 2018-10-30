Preview: LouCity takes on New York Red Bulls II in Eastern Conference Final

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC is once again in the middle of a deep postseason run in the United Soccer League, and this week’s Eastern Conference Final brings a familiar rival to Slugger Field.
Friday night’s match will be the third straight Eastern Conference Final between LouCity and the New York Red Bulls II. The teams' two regular season meetings resulted in a 3-3 draw and a 6-4 win for Louisville City FC.
Louisville City, the defending USL champions, beat Indy XI, 4-1, in the first round of the playoffs, then followed it up with a 2-0 win over Bethlehem Steel.
Red Bulls II have won both their postseason matches on the road, a first-round defeat of Charleston, 1-0, on Oct. 20, and a stunning upset over FC Cincinnati by the same score on Saturday.
Cincinnati came into the match as the No. 1 seed in the tournament, and are difficult to beat at Nippert Stadium, but were defeated in what was effectively their last match in the USL. FC Cincinnati will compete in the MLS beginning next season.
Armando Moreno scored the lone goal for Red Bulls II against Cincinnati, and will be a key player to watch on Friday. Moreno leads the team with 11 goals on the season, and he has the ability to create chances for himself. Midfielder Jared Stroud is also a major component to the Red Bulls II success. He has 11 assists on the year, and has scored seven goals.
Louisville City FC, the tournament No. 2 seed, comes into Friday’s conference final on a nine-match unbeaten streak. Golden Boot winner Cameron Lancaster has scored a record 26 goals this season, but the team-first mentality has been just as critical to LouCity’s success. In two playoff matches, Niall McCabe and Brian Ownby are leading the way with two goals apiece.
Controlling the midfield will be crucial for LouCity. Former Louisville Cardinal Paolo DelPiccolo will be heavily involved in controlling the pace of the match. Watch for him to distribute ball to the flanks, where the speedy Oscar Jimenez can make some runs up the left side. DelPiccolo leads LouCity with 83 chances created this season, resulting in 13 assists.
Friday’s winner will represent the Eastern Conference in the USL Cup Final on Nov. 8.
Friday’s match starts at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices start at $10.
