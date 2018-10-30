St. X student wins national Emmy student award

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A St. X student was recognized at the national level for his work in video production.
Cooper Tyra, who is also University of Louisville’s Athletic Director Vince Tyra’s son, won a Emmy student award competing against students from all over the country.
He won for his work on a video essay documenting a mission trip to Jamaica. It was a single camera production.
Here is the full list of 2018 National Student Production Award winners.
Tyra was the only student from the Ohio Valley Regional Emmy chapter to be recognized on the national level. His adviser was Brian Mitchell.
