State penalties for hate crimes minor compared to federal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Legal experts say prosecuting a case as serious as the Kroger shooting as a hate crime does not produce relatively severe additional consequences in state court.
“The actual hate crime statute in Kentucky when you have something this serious doesn’t have a whole lot of additional consequence beyond what he is already facing -- which is two counts of intentional murder,” former U.S. attorney Brian Butler said.
Under Kentucky’s hate crime law, a judge can be empowered after a guilty verdict to impose restrictions on future probation and parole, a relatively minor consideration when the defendant is facing a possible death penalty.
“A win for the defense in this case is not getting the death penalty,” Butler said. “That's all this is about.”
Which is why some believe a trial of the Kroger murder suspect could end up in federal court, where federal hate crime laws produce more consequences. In some cases, a 10 year sentence could mushroom to life in prison.
“It’s possible the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office could step aside,” UofL Law Professor Sam Marcosson said. “(They could) invite the Department of Justice in and then they could use the federal statute instead of the state.”
