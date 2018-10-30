Team Justify meet-and-greet held at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Team Justify headlined at Churchill Downs on Tuesday, as part of the Breeders' Cup Festival and Equestricon.
The connections for horse racing's 13th Triple Crown winner this year participated in a meet-and-greet autograph session that benefited the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.
Tuesday's highlights for the weeklong festival include the Misty Mountain String Band performing on the main stage at the Kentucky International Convention Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
And Jukebox the Ghost is scheduled to play from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Mercury Ballroom.
Click here for a list of other Breeders’ Cup events happening this week, and remember to tune in Friday morning as WAVE 3 News Sunrise takes their show on the road live from Churchill Downs leading up to the big races.
