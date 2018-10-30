That’s the fact, Mack! Bill Murray visits UofL hoops practice

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Legendary funnyman Bill Murray stopped by UofL’s basketball practice Tuesday.
Murray’s son is Luke Murray, a UofL assistant coach.
The younger Murray was an assistant coach under Chris Mack the last three seasons at Xavier, and followed his boss when Mack took the Louisville job following last season.
Bill Murray was a postseason staple in recent years as Xavier made three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament. One not-so shining moment for the Murray clan took place when Wisconsin upset No. 2-seed Xavier on a buzzer-beating three-pointer in the 2016 second round. A cutaway on the TNT telecast showed Bill Murray, wearing a Xavier baseball cap, looking on in disbelief just seconds after the final horn sounded.
