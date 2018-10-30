Tiffany James to serve no prison time in stabbing death of 14-year-old

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman found guilty in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to five years probation.
Tiffany James, 20, was found guilty of reckless homicide in September for killing Meredith Branch during a fight outside of a Portland gas station in 2017. James was 19 at the time of the crime.
Tuesday, James was able to walk out of the courtroom and head home.
James could have been found guilty of murder or manslaughter, but the jury found her guilty of reckless homicide instead. That meant she would be eligible for parole. The jury recommended she serve five years in prison, but the final decision was left in the hands of Judge Mckay Chauvin.
Tuesday, Chauvin said he gave the decision a lot of thought and he was sick over how one teenage girl could stab and kill another while adults watched. He said he understood Branch’s family’s desire to want James in prison. But, he explained, the deicing factor for when someone should be sent to prison is simple -- should the public be afraid of them?
In James’ case, he said no.
He gave James five-years of probation instead and time on home incarceration.
That was painful for Branch's family.
Her grandmother, Kim Hillarg, told WAVE 3 News that Branch was a good girl, who was not a fighter or a bully and was not in any sort of a gang. James' family has held firm to the notion that Tiffany was defending her little sister against Branch, who they claimed bullied her.
Hillarg does not accept that. She said this could have happened to anyone.
“I have a message for her,” Hillarg said of James. “Do better in life and, you know, don’t carry a knife and don’t kill 14-year-olds.”
James declined to talk on camera, though she did address the courtroom, saying she was sorry for what happened and that she wanted her life back. She declined to clarify her statement and whether she was meaning to apologize to Branch’s family.
