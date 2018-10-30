Southern Indiana drug dealers arrested in warrant roundup

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – More than two dozen people were arrested during a suspected drug dealer round up in Clark County.
Operation End of Summer Heat targeted drug dealers in and around Clark County and focused on methamphetamine and heroin.
According to Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, the following people were arrested, summonsed or have warrants filed for the following charges:
Louie Lawson, dealing in methamphetamine
Jason O’Conner, dealing in methamphetamine
Jennifer Ward, dealing in methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent
David Geiger, dealing in methamphetamine
Richard Casey, dealing in methamphetamine
Adrian May, dealing in methamphetamine
Jerrod Casey, dealing in methamphetamine
Jonathan Morgan, dealing in methamphetamine
Lauren Saylor, dealing in methamphetamine
Matthue Broady, dealing in methamphetamine
Jeremy Anderson, dealing in methamphetamine
Daniel Santiago, dealing in methamphetamine
Ashleigh Santiago, dealing in methamphetamine
John Watts, dealing in methamphetamine
Jason Greer, dealing in heroin and methamphetamine
Joshua Proffitt, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm
Zachary Griffis, dealing in a controlled substance, neglect of a dependent
Maymuna Hussein, dealing in a controlled substance, neglect of a dependent
Robert Sheckles, dealing in a methamphetamine
Reylondo Payton, dealing methamphetamine
Danny Williams, dealing in methamphetamine
Natasha Drake, possession of methamphetamine
Johnna Rosen, possession of heroin
Jacob Smith, possession of methamphetamine
Keith Williams Jr, possession of methamphetamine
Krystal Alexander, possession of methamphetamine and heroin
Sarah Mefford, possession of methamphetamine and heroin
John Hensley, possession of methamphetamine and controlled substance
Margaret Johnson, possession of methamphetamine and controlled substance
