Southern Indiana drug dealers arrested in warrant roundup
October 30, 2018 at 1:11 PM EST - Updated October 30 at 1:16 PM

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – More than two dozen people were arrested during a suspected drug dealer round up in Clark County.

Operation End of Summer Heat targeted drug dealers in and around Clark County and focused on methamphetamine and heroin.

According to Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, the following people were arrested, summonsed or have warrants filed for the following charges:

Louie Lawson, dealing in methamphetamine

Jason O’Conner, dealing in methamphetamine

Jennifer Ward, dealing in methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent

David Geiger, dealing in methamphetamine

Richard Casey, dealing in methamphetamine

Adrian May, dealing in methamphetamine

Jerrod Casey, dealing in methamphetamine

Jonathan Morgan, dealing in methamphetamine

Lauren Saylor, dealing in methamphetamine

Matthue Broady, dealing in methamphetamine

Jeremy Anderson, dealing in methamphetamine

Daniel Santiago, dealing in methamphetamine

Ashleigh Santiago, dealing in methamphetamine

John Watts, dealing in methamphetamine

Jason Greer, dealing in heroin and methamphetamine

Joshua Proffitt, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm

Zachary Griffis, dealing in a controlled substance, neglect of a dependent

Maymuna Hussein, dealing in a controlled substance, neglect of a dependent

Robert Sheckles, dealing in a methamphetamine

Reylondo Payton, dealing methamphetamine

Danny Williams, dealing in methamphetamine

Natasha Drake, possession of methamphetamine

Johnna Rosen, possession of heroin

Jacob Smith, possession of methamphetamine

Keith Williams Jr, possession of methamphetamine

Krystal Alexander, possession of methamphetamine and heroin

Sarah Mefford, possession of methamphetamine and heroin

John Hensley, possession of methamphetamine and controlled substance

Margaret Johnson, possession of methamphetamine and controlled substance

