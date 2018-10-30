WAVE 3 News Editorial - October 30, 2018: Breeders’ Cup Welcome

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville and Churchill Downs will show off the entertainment, hospitality, and horse racing love it is known for globally this week.
The horse racing Friday and Saturday is projected to set a Breeders' Cup record in wagering – more than $170 million. Keeneland hosted the largest Friday attendance in Breeders' Cup history in 2015 – just under 45,000. It would be great to surpass that mark this year.
More than half of the new starting gate suites will be occupied by folks from other countries so we certainly have an opportunity to provide lasting memories worldwide with a warm welcome. We will showcase the festivities live from Fourth Street Live and throughout the area during a news special Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and live from Churchill Downs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, in addition to extensive coverage in all of our newscasts and on all of our platforms.
The Kentucky Derby Museum will unveil its two new exhibition galleries this week – highlighting industry icons D. Wayne Lucas and Bill Shoemaker. Kudos to the many area middle and high school students who welcomed the Breeders' Cup Championships back to Louisville by depicting the Derby City's charm and love of horse racing through their camera lenses in a photo contest.
Last year the San Diego region hosted the Breeders' Cup for the first time and the Del Mar Racetrack will host it again in 2021. The year prior it was held at Santa Anita Park in the San Gabriel Valley and it will be held there again next year. Lexington gets Breeders' Cup back in 2020 so Louisville's chance to shine is now. Let's illuminate beyond measure!
