After seven-year layoff from Breeders’ Cup, race fans will see Churchill makeover

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fans are arriving in town as Churchill Downs gets ready to host the Breeders' Cup for a record-tying ninth time.
It’s the first time since 2011, so, not only will the city look different to visitors, with new hotels and attractions, but the track also has transformed.
Visiting race fans who haven’t been to the track since it last hosted the Breeders' Cup will be doing double takes. Other than the Twin Spires, the place looks completely different.
“In 2011, we did not have the big board, we did not have the Winner’s Circle suites, we did not have the new starting gate suites,” Churchill Downs Senior Communications Director Darren Rogers said.
Other upgrades include three levels of new suites, the Plaza area and the Mansion, too. Just before this year’s Kentucky Derby, Phase One of the track’s $32 million parking project was finished. Guests with passes parked in new color-coded lots, while others parked at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center with expedited shuttle service.
“The parking and transportation improvements were a tremendous hit,” Rogers said.
Phase Two is now ready for the Breeders' Cup. A few more transportation tweaks have been made; for example, the walking bridge over Central Avenue is gone.
Gate names have changed.
“Gate 17 no longer exists,” Rogers said. “That was razed.”
Gate 1 is no longer an admission entrance; it’s the Executive Gate. And Gate 10 is the Clubhouse gate. Nine hundred new trees are growing all around it.
Specific for Breeders' Cup? The events' signage is everywhere and the track’s hardworking horticulture crew has planted more than 7,000 purple, white and gold mums.
“The bright yellow really just shows up so well in the fall,” Churchill Downs Horticulture Director Matt Bizzell said.
“The people who haven’t been back to Churchill in seven years are really going to drop their jaws because the changes we’ve made have beautified the place, and have made it a tremendous guest experience,” Rogers said.
For major events like the Breeders' Cup on Friday and Saturday, those without parking passes will have to park at the Fairgrounds and get expedited shuttle service to and from the track.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.