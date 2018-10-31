Baffert’s Game Winner is a Breeders’ Cup Juvenile favorite and a Derby threat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Trainer Bob Baffert has another potential star to send on the journey to the First Saturday in May.
His undefeated 2-year-old, Game Winner, is the favorite for Friday’s Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Churchill Downs.
“He’s a beautiful horse,” said Baffert, the two-time Triple Crown-winning conditioner. “He’s big and he’s strong. He tipped us off at Del Mar just how good he is.”
Game Winner is three-for-three heading into Friday’s test. In mid-August at Del Mar, the colt won his debut by nearly six lengths. Then Baffert brought him back 16 days later for the Grade I Del Mar Futurity. Despite getting bumped around early on, Game Winner aced that exam.
Next, he captured his second Grade I, powering to victory in the American Pharoah by 4 1/2 lengths. In this one, he covered the same distance as the Juvenile, a mile and a sixteenth.
Talent, speed, with some distance experience thrown in as well. So far, Game Winner has checked off a lot of boxes.
The main Juvenile challenger for Game Winner seems to be anothing budding star, the undefeated Complexity. This runner captured the Grade I Champagne as Complexity led all the way and ran hard all the way. His trainer, Chad Brown, recently called his runner “a rare racehorse” for what the colt has accomplished in just two races. So it could be “Game On” for Game Winner.
One main advantage Game Winner has versus Complexity is that the Baffert runner owns a victory around two turns.
If the top two Juvenile favorites falter, Code of Honor could star in Friday’s Juvenile. This colt is coming off a runner-up finish in the Champagne. He stumbled out of the gate and fell well off the pace, but pulled himself together to get second. All that in just his second career race.
A victory by any of these Juvenile contenders would just about lock up the 2-year-old championship for the winner. And then the Derby buzz will get louder, too.
