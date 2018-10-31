Bill to strengthen hate crime laws prefiled by Louisville representatives

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – Two Kentucky representatives have prefiled a bill that would include criminal homicide and fetal homicide as hate crimes.
The bill was prefiled by Reps. Jason Nemes and Jerry Miller, both of Louisville, and states people found guilty of crimes such as murder, manslaughter and reckless homicide that are motivated because of someone’s race, color, religion, sexual orientation, nationality or employment can also be found guilty of a hate crime.
“Kentucky needs stricter punishments for those who commit murder based on someone’s identity, such as race, religion, sexual orientation, nationality, or employment,” Nemes was quoted in a press release on Wednesday. “Bigotry, hatred, and violence have no place in our society and will not be tolerated.”
The bill was prefiled after Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vickie Jones, 67, were shot and killed in a Jeffersontown Kroger on Oct. 24.
RELATED STORIES
Gregory Alan Bush, 51, of Louisville, has been indicted in their murders.
The shooting is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.