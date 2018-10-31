Breeders’ Cup economic impact a distant second to Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Compared to the Kentucky Derby, the Breeders’ Cup might seem a little low key. But the economic impact of the weekend event is not.
Louisville Tourism uses a multiplier to calculate the economic impact of a single event. The Breeders' Cup economic impact was measured at $70 million.
That makes the event second only to the $354 million economic impact of the Kentucky Derby.
The figures are calculated using the Destinations International Event Impact Calculator, described as “the official industry standard for measuring the Estimated Economic Impact of an event.” The calculation is based on “eight different sources of industry data” including attendance and room nights.
Breeders' Cup fans continue to make their final plans with just days to go.
“All of downtown is sold out, the airport is sold out and we’re going into the east end,” Karen Williams, Louisville Tourism President and CEO, said. “So it was a short period of time because people are making that decision because tickets are more available.”
“You don’t have the pomp and circumstance of major events,” Williams said. “You have many events all over the community.”
The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Welcome Center at the Frazier History Museum, as an example, will launch half-day distillery bus tours just in time for Breeders' Cup weekend.
“This is a brand new option,” Andy Treinen, Frazier History Museum Marketing Director, said, “for people who are in town if they’re horse racing fans or if they’re just tourists coming to Kentucky.”
Estimated attendance for the Breeders’ Cup weekend of racing is 100,000, less than half of the Derby and Oaks attendance of 272,000.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.