China manufacturing weakens to 2-year low amid trade battles

In this Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, photo, delivery workers sort boxes of goods for their customers outside the capital city development academy in Beijing. An official measure of China's manufacturing activity fell to a two-year low in October, adding to pressure on Beijing to shore up economic growth amid a tariff war with Washington. The monthly purchasing managers' index issued Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics and an industry group, the China of Logistics and Purchasing, fell to 50.2 from September's 50.8 on a 100-point scale. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (Andy Wong)