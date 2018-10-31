Cincinnati agents stop illegal shipment of 900 pounds of crabs

Nearly 900 pounds was seized from a local express consignment facility. (Customs and Border Protection)
By Kim Schupp | October 31, 2018 at 11:28 AM EST - Updated October 31 at 5:33 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly 900 pounds of invasive Chinese mitten crabs on Oct. 16 at a local express consignment facility.

Officials said this seizure of crabs is the third interception in the past month.

The discovery came while specialists noticed anomalies in 16 different shipment x-rays, which were labeled as various types of clothing destined for New York.

In Asia, mitten crabs are considered a delicacy; however, their disastrous impact on other global habitats has earned them a place on the list of 100 of the World’s Worst Invasive Alien Species, a Customs and Border Protection press release said.

Nationwide, CBP agriculture specialists intercepted more than 352 pests and 4,638 quarantine materials in Fiscal Year 2017, officials said.

