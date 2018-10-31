Fisherville post office to reopen after spider infestation

FISHERVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Halloween is almost over and there is no more fun for brown recluse spiders at the Fisherville Post Office.
The Fisherville Post Office operations were temporarily suspended in August after brown recluse spiders were detected during a regular inspection by an exterminator. During the suspension, professional extermination treatments and testing continued until no signs of the spiders remained.
The post office will reopen on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday. Saturday hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
