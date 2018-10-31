FORECAST: Windy, wet Halloween ahead

ALERT DAYS
- Wednesday
- Thursday
ALERTS: Flood WATCH for WAVE Country until 8 AM Friday
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We're waking up to plenty of cloud cover and warm temperatures on this Halloween morning.
Gusty winds out of the south are keeping our morning temperatures in the 60s for most. Showers will begin to move into southern Indiana by midmorning and gradually push south into the afternoon. By tonight, moderate rain will be falling across most of WAVE Country. Winds will also be on the stronger side, gusting into the 30 to 40 mph range.
A low will ride along the stalled front tonight into tomorrow bringing heavier rain to the area.
The rain finally ends early Friday morning. Rain totals will reach two to four inches for most locations with some spots seeing totals closer to six inches.
FORECAST
TODAY ALERT DAY: Rain moving in from west (80%); Windy; HIGH: 70°
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Heavy rain (100%); LOW: 54°
THURSDAY ALERT DAY: Rain (100%); Falling temperatures; HIGH: 57°
