Former President Barack Obama to rally in Indiana

GARY, IN (WAVE) - Former President Barack Obama will hold an early vote rally in Gary, Indiana on Sunday to rally support for Joe Donnelly and Democratic candidates up and down the ticket, the Indiana Democratic Party announced on Tuesday.
The rally will take place at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary. The rally is intended to encourage Hoosiers to vote early and recruit supporters for Election Day volunteer shifts.
Hoosiers will be able to pick up their free tickets on a first come first serve basis at several locations across Indiana starting on Thursday. Physical tickets are required for entry into the rally. Hoosiers unable to make it to any of those sites in person can request alternative ticket pickup by clicking here. Tickets will not be available at will call or on site the day of the event.
Hoosiers can pick up their tickets for Sunday’s rally at:
- Genesis Center Box Office, 1 Genesis Plaza, Gary: Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT; Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
- Hammond Downtown Park, 233 Russell St, Hammond: Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT; Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
- Wicker Memorial Park Social Center Breezeway, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland: Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT; Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
- Osan & Patton, LLP, 55 S. Franklin St, Valparaiso: Thursday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m CT
