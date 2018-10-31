Indictments returned against suspect in Kroger double murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with the murders of two people in a shooting at a grocery store one week ago has been indicted by a grand jury.
An indictment on two counts of murder, one count of criminal attempted murder and two counts of wanton endangerment was returned by a Jefferson County Grand Jury against Gregory Alan Bush, 51, of Louisville.
The shootings happened on the afternoon of Oct. 24 at the Jeffersontown Kroger, located at 9080 Taylorsville Road. Bush is accused of walking up behind Maurice Stallard, 69, and shooting him multiple times. After holstering his gun and leaving the store, Bush encountered Vickie Jones, 67, of Louisville, in the parking lot. Jones was also shot multiple times. Both victims died at the scene.
Jeffersontown police said Bush also exchanged gunfire with a man in the parking lot who had a concealed carry permit. No one was struck during the exchange.
Bush tried to leave the parking lot in his car, but was stopped by responding officers and taken into custody. He is being held on a $5 million cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.
Jefferson Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine will speak on the case during a news conference at 3 p.m.
