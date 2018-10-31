2 juveniles hit by vehicle in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after two juveniles were hit by a vehicle in the Russell neighborhood.
The incident was reported near the intersection of South 31st Street and West Broadway around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.
A preliminary investigation showed the two juveniles were crossing Broadway and were hit by a passenger vehicle driving westbound on Broadway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The juveniles were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment. Mitchell said both patients were listed in serious condition.
No information about the vehicle has been released.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
