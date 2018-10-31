LMPD introduces 3 new horses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department and the Louisville Metro Police Foundation announced the addition three new police horses to it’s force.
Coe-Coe, Jess-A-Belle (aka “Big Jess”) and Sonitrol (aka “Soni”) will be ready to work events and help with patrolling with the LMPD Mounted Patrol during busy events. The first event for the newest LMPD members will be the Breeders' Cup Championships this weekend.
During public events, the Mounted Patrol supports patrol officers by deterring criminal activity through their presence, assisting in crowd management and crowd control. Because the horses are very visible they give a feeling of safety and security for those attending the event.
