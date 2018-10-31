Louisville Waste Reduction Center to close temporarily

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Waste Reduction Center will close for two weeks while repair work is done there beginning Monday, November 5, 2018.
The center, located at 636 Meriwether Avenue, offers drop-off disposal of large waste items will reopen on Tuesday November 20.
During the closure, the Waste Reduction Center will not be available for leaf drop-off service that will begin at two other locations on November 6, 2018. Leaf drop-off at the Waste Reduction Center will begin when the facility reopens on November 20 and continue at all three sites through December 1.
Drop-off will not be available on November 22 and 23 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Only loose leaves will be accepted. Containers used to bring leaves to the drop-off sites must be disposed of off-site by residents.
Leaf drop off sites through December 1:
- Beginning November 6
- Beginning November 20
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.