Making it a Goode Morning 10.31.18

Happy Halloween!
It always seems like we get some wicked weather for this holiday. And it has ranged from Tornado Watches, High Wind Warnings and Snow Advisories (before they were discontinued).
This year is no different although the “worst” of this setup will be more in the early hours of November 1st...if that counts.
I can at least give you an overview on the blog...
Time-frame is usually the best way to explain this.
Now-6pm
Bands of moderate/heavy rain will move in from the west. Some lightning. Windy at times and warm. The rain will not be solid over ALL of WAVE Country so location will be key.
6pm-9pm
Spotty areas of heavy rain/thunderstorms. There will be gaps in coverage so yes, some trick-or-treaters could get lucky and avoid rain during this time. I would prepare for it just in case...even if you start your journey dry, things could change quickly. It should remain fairly mild in the 60s.
9pm-5am (THU)
There will be a very noticeable increase in rainfall intensity and coverage over TN and W KY. That will be moving northeast overnight into southern IN. How much of central KY is involved in this remains unclear, but the closer you are to the Ohio River...the higher the chance.
5am-1pm
This will be the “worst” of the system as the rain will become more widespread and heavy. The wind will ramp up as well for those just to the SE and NW of the track of the low pressure. If you fall right along its track, the wind will be lighter. Right now, it appears the SE wind portion would be the strongest with gusts over 40 mph. Just a very messy period for us. As far as the morning rush in Louisville, there looks to be a VERY sharp cutoff to the 1-2″/hour rainfall rates and well...nothing. That “line” will be close to the city. We just need to figure out which side of it we will be on. Make sure to watch SUNRISE in the morning for the latest on that.
1pm-10pm
Cooler. Breezy. Light rain and drizzle. Lovely.
10pm-Friday Night
Another wave will play “piggyback” and quickly move in to attach itself to the bigger system that is leaving. This will keep us cloudy and perhaps a few more showers to track. We will monitor this for Breeders Cup.
Overall, 2-4″ of rain will fall across W KY northeast into SE IN. Lighter to the southeast of that zone. Isolated higher totals will be possible. A FLOOD WATCH is out as a result for streams/rivers.
WEEKEND:
Saturday and Sunday still have a dry look to them. Our next system looks fairly wimpy and arrives Sunday night with perhaps some rain showers. So this is good news for Breeders Cup Weekend in general.
NEXT WEEK:
Very dynamic setup with a potential strong low pressure bringing a surge of warm air/thunderstorms near Election Day, then cold/windy weather for the rest of the week. Another episode of “Weather Whiplash” is coming!
Make it a Spookye One!
