Making it a Goode Morning 10.31.18

This will be the “worst” of the system as the rain will become more widespread and heavy. The wind will ramp up as well for those just to the SE and NW of the track of the low pressure. If you fall right along its track, the wind will be lighter. Right now, it appears the SE wind portion would be the strongest with gusts over 40 mph. Just a very messy period for us. As far as the morning rush in Louisville, there looks to be a VERY sharp cutoff to the 1-2″/hour rainfall rates and well...nothing. That “line” will be close to the city. We just need to figure out which side of it we will be on. Make sure to watch SUNRISE in the morning for the latest on that.