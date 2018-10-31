IN man killed in motorcycle crash; wife may not survive

FLOYDS KNOBS, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana family taking advantage of a beautiful fall day to ride motorcycles was hit with tragedy.
Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., Dickey Coffey was riding with his wife, Vonda, and son, Kimmy. Vonda was on the back of his bike, while Kimmy was riding his own.
Indiana State Police said they were on U.S. 150 in southern Washington County near Cross Road when both men attempted to pass a slow moving pickup truck with a trailer.
As they were passing, a car approached in the other direction. When the men attempted to get in front of the truck, troopers said their bikes collided, sending Dickey and Vonda Coffey into oncoming traffic, and throwing them from the motorcycle.
Dickey Coffey, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene. Vonda Coffey, 71, was rushed to University Hospital in Louisville by ambulance. She has life threatening injuries, ISP said. The couple is from Floyds Knobs.
Kimmy Coffey, 51, was not injured. He lives in Lanesville.
The woman who was driving the car that was approaching them was also taken to University Hospital but is expected to be okay.
