Mayor Greg Fischer calls for unity following two suspected hate crimes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The deadly Kroger shooting was followed three days later by another tragedy at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
The violent acts inspired dozens to gather on the steps of Metro Hall to reflect on the apparent acts of hate.
The celebration could be heard all over the city. Places of worship across WAVE Country rang bells in honor of recent victims of suspected hate crimes.
“I think it’s important to look at these events directly for what they are and for the hate that happened,” said Alex Flood, Director of Ministries at St. William Church.
Flood on Wednesday rang the bell at the Catholic church located in west Louisville.
At Metro Council, leaders from all different communities came together. A rabbi read a poem and shared the Jewish tradition of a horn known as a shofar. Also, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called on the citizens of Louisville to stand up and against racism.
“We must confront and reject racism and hate in all of its forms,” Fischer said. “That’s the fight that is still with us today and it’s one that many in this room and around this city have been taking on for a long time.”
Also present was Kevin Nelson, the senior pastor from the first Baptist Church of Jeffersontown. That’s the predominantly black church that Kroger shooting suspect Gregory Bush allegedly tried to enter before killing two people at the grocery store minutes later.
“This is not just something that happened to us in Louisville, this is a racial problem across this country,” Nelson said. “The thing that has to bring emotional healing is that those in power must make a difference so that we can all get along with each other.”
“We have to stand together and say we as humanity can do better,” Flood said.
Flood said he hopes the solidarity of the ringing bells will remind the community that even through our differences, everyone is human.
