Mother of kids hurt in hit and run pleads for information

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two brothers face a long recovery after they were hit by a car on their way to school Wednesday morning in Louisville. Police said the car that hit the boys did not stop.
It happened in the Russell Neighborhood at 31st and Broadway around 6:45 a.m.
Kiana Miller, the mother of the boys, identified them as 13-year-old Terrion and 11-year-old Stacey. They are students at Crosby Middle School.
They were both transported to Norton Children’s Hospital in serious condition.
Miller said Terrion has several broken bones and Stacey suffered head trauma. She said they face a long recovery.
“I’m mad,” Miller said. “It’s one thing to make a mistake and it’s another thing to really like hurt some kids and not even check on them, you know? They are a coward. You gotta turn yourself in. They are little kids. You’ve gotta stop and come back and see if them kids are okay.”
Police are still working on a vehicle description. They spent hours collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses.
Miller said her kids were trying to get to school early to complete their assignments so they could leave at dismissal to celebrate Halloween.
“Don’t no kid want to be sitting up in the hospital on Halloween,” Miller said. “My kids had plans today. They wanted to go to a school dance. But all of that could have just, you know, ended their whole life over a person -- whatever the heck going on -- it wasn’t worth two kids getting severely hurt like this. It ain’t right."
Anyone with information on the crash should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
