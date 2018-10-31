New training, policies in place help Jeffersonville Fire work to prevent cancer

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Everyone knows firefighters risk their lives when they run into burning buildings to help save families.
But for many, other risks come years down the road when those brave firefighters are diagnosed with cancer.
The Jeffersonville Fire Department is now working to educate and protect its bravest from the possibility of cancer.
“Do those yearly physicals and bloodwork, self-detection,” Dr. James Cripps said.
Cripps is a doctor, a firefighter and a cancer prevention consultant who helps train area fire departments about the risks of cancer.
“Take a list of the cancers firefighters are at risk of, let your physician know that,” Cripps said, cautioning firefighters in Jeffersonville on Tuesday about the importance of continued wellness exams and physical checkups. Preventing cancer is a personal cause for many firefighters, so many of them have loved ones or friends who have been diagnosed.
“All three of these guys have had cancer,” Cripps said. “My father’s had bladder and prostate cancer recently. Dave’s had skin cancer removed.”
“We’ve had one of our deputy chiefs diagnosed with cancer here earlier in the year,” said Eric Hedrick, Jeffersonville Fire Chief. “And he’s doing well but it’s kind of made it a little bit more aware of it in our department of what causes this.”
Deputy Chief Bruce DeArk was diagnosed with colon cancer in March; he wasn’t even 40 years old yet when the diagnosis came in. He’s been fighting for months with support from his family and the community. So far, the treatment is working.
Others aren’t as lucky.
“Through Jefferson County, in the last year and a half, we’ve lost about eight firefighters to cancer,” Cripps said.
Years of exposure to chemicals and carcinogens make cancer more likely for firefighters.
“The scary risk is for certain cancers; we’re a two-fold increase,” Cripps said. Testicular and breast cancer are the highest risk, he added. Other kinds of cancers are constantly studied for their elevated levels in firefighters.
That higher risk in mind, the Jeffersonville Fire Department is now making changes to improve safety for its firefighters, even after the fire is out.
Particulate hoods were passed out to all the firefighters Tuesday, they will block out the blaze, protecting the neck and part of the face, a traditionally exposed area. Specialty wipes will help get carcinogens off. And as soon as they’re done fighting the fire, they’ll use what’s called a decontamination kit and everything inside, like a brush and soap, will be used to help them to scrub off any carcinogens from the fire they were fighting, making sure they come back to the station clean.
“We’re really hoping it makes a difference,” Hedrick said.
Even still, Cripps said more can be done.
“We all recognize that we have a risk being firefighters, dying from accidents on the scene versus now cancer,” he said. “But what we do need is, we need help from local, state and federal governments to provide the funds to do some of these mitigations to help decrease our chances. Because we know what we need to do now to protect ourselves from that.”
It won’t change the past, but it will help moving forward.
“We already had 10 plus years of exposure that we can’t address,” Cripps said. “I can’t go back and change that, for me. But I can eliminate this exposure for these new guys coming on.”
“And try to make a safer fire environment both on the fire scenes and at the fire stations for our guys,” Hedrick said.
Seeing Bruce fight cancer and urge others to get checked has the entire department working to protect one another right now and for years down the road.
“We want to try to make it so our firefighters are around for a long time,” Hedrick said.
