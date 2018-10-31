New training, policies in place help Jeffersonville Fire work to prevent cancer

Particulate hoods were passed out to all the firefighters Tuesday, they will block out the blaze, protecting the neck and part of the face, a traditionally exposed area. Specialty wipes will help get carcinogens off. And as soon as they’re done fighting the fire, they’ll use what’s called a decontamination kit and everything inside, like a brush and soap, will be used to help them to scrub off any carcinogens from the fire they were fighting, making sure they come back to the station clean.