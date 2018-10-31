Petrino: Clemson game is ‘a great challenge’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Cardinals head to Death Valley this Saturday as 37-point underdogs, an opportunity the coach is calling a ‘great challenge.'
Petrino said going in they know they’re going to face a good team on Saturday, but he’s not paying much attention to the odds.
“I mean they’re a good football team," Petrino said. "They’ve been a good football team since we’ve been in the conference with them. But, I don’t know anything about any lines, but I know when you put the video on and you watch them play, it’s a great challenge.”
At his weekly press conference, the coach opened with a blunt assessment of his team’s performance against Wake Forest.
“The defensive video is bad,” Petrino said. “We were out of position a number of times, probably our worst performance by our safeties that we’ve had all year. Those guys have done a good job for us most of the year. It’s really disappointing—something that I didn’t anticipate would happen in that game.”
The Cardinal defense allowed 56 points against the Demon Deacons, two weeks after Georgia Tech put up 66 against Louisville.
“We are very young,” Petrino said. "There was no question about that, and very inexperienced on defense. That’s kind of what happens when you’re not in a good football team. Right now, we’re not a good football team.”
On the offensive side of the ball, freshman wide receiver Tutu Atwell says he doesn’t mind going in as the presumed underdog.
“I enjoy being an underdog," Atwell said. "Because when you’re an underdog, and you prove something, then it looks good on you.”
The Tigers are coming off a 59-10 win over Florida State. They’ve defeated their opponents by an average of 31 points on the way to an 8-0 start.
Kickoff in Death Valley is set for 12 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.