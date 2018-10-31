54 sex offenders compliant in unannounced check before Halloween

CLARK COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffersonville Police, Clark County Probation, and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office conducted an unannounced sex offender compliancy check.
Officers made contact with 54 offenders, in which all were verified as compliant to all rules and regulations that is required of a sex offender. The checks confirm the offender is living at the address they’ve reported and have valid identification.
The compliancy check comes just two weeks after completing a county wide check on all offenders.
“Even though we recently checked the statuses of these offenders, we wanted to make sure we did an announced check before the Halloween holiday,” said Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel. “Our partnership with Jeffersonville Police Department, Clark County Probation, and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office enabled us to run this operation efficiently and quickly before Halloween. "
