Teenage girls accuse local musician of naked massages, forcible kissing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You may have seen him playing in bars around town or remember his songs from the 70s, but there are a number of accusations made years ago that you may not know about until this WAVE 3 News exclusive investigation.
“I definitely think that there are two sides of him,” Erin Rutherford told WAVE 3 News about Turley Richards. “He has a dark side that he is very good at hiding.”
Rutherford was a typical teen in 2002 with passion for singing. That year, Rutherford’s parents gave her a present - vocal lessons from Richards, who would later promise her stardom.
According to Rutherford, the lessons were in Richard’s basement. But a few weeks in, she said, things started to change.
"The night that I was at his place where it got the worst, there was no singing involved, whatsoever," she said.
In police records obtained by WAVE 3 News, the 16-year-old said Richards started “being touchy and feely with her” and told her it was simply “because he was blind.”
Richards claims to have lost his sight in his 20s due to an archery accident.
“He wanted to feel what your hair was like, what your body was like,” Rutherford said.
The documents state she told him to stop touching her and he’d back off for a couple of days. But then she said things escalated to him giving her naked massages - and oral sex - according to the investigative file.
“That felt very uncomfortable to me and not like a normal thing that I should be doing with a 60-year-old man,” Rutherford said.
When Rutherford's mom found out, she called police.
The case was investigated and referred to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. They declined felony charges, claiming there was no evidence of “forcible compulsion.” They recommended misdemeanor charges be filed. But, Rutherford said she was discouraged to do so, since no felony charges were brought.
Richards continues to give vocal lessons today in the same basement he did 16 years ago.
That’s where we went to talk to him.
He declined an on-camera interview, but told us the allegations were not true. He said that if any inappropriate touching happened, it was accidental because he is blind. He also said he never had any type of relationship with his students.
But through the course of WAVE 3 News' investigation, we learned Rutherford was not alone.
LMPD found a total of six other cases involving teenage girls from three separate schools. Those cases include accusations that involved inappropriate touching, forcible kissing and more naked massages.
