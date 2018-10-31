Thousands of Native voters in North Dakota getting free IDs

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2018, file photo, Delaine Belgarde, right, shows the new Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa ID she received free of charge on Oct. 24, 2018, in Belcourt, N.D. It will allow her to vote in November under recently tightened state voter ID rules. The four large American Indian tribes in North Dakota are providing free identification to thousands of members in advance of Tuesday's election. The effort comes in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing the state to continue requiring street addresses on IDs, as opposed to other addresses such as post office boxes. Streets addresses aren't important on reservations, and some feel the rule could disenfranchise thousands of Native American voters. (AP Photo/Blake Nicholson, File) (Blake Nicholson)