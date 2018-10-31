Threat causes ‘soft lockdown’ at Bullitt Central High School

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Public Schools says an outside threat led to a soft lockdown of Bullitt Central High School today.
A message from BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon said the administration placed the school into the soft lockdown at 10:40 a.m. as a precaution while the threat was being investigated.
School officials said students remained in class and instruction took place as normal during the lockdown while the outside of the building was closed to all foot traffic.
While not giving specifics about the threat, Bacon said there was "have no information to suggest there is an immediate threat to the building."
Bacon said the school district is working with the Shepherdsville Police Department and the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department on the matter.
Major Michael O’Donnell of the Shepherdsville police said a school resource officer from Bullitt Alternative Center and a Shepherdsville officer are stationed at the school to assist as needed.
