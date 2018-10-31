Twisted Pink invites community to fund breast cancer research by painting mural

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Oxmoor Center is partnering with Twisted Pink to raise money for breast cancer research through a new mural anyone can help paint.
Each one foot square on the “Greetings from Louisville” mural at Oxmoor Center is $20. Those who pay get to paint it themselves!
Twisted Pink, founded in 2014 by Caroline Johnson, hopes the mural raises more awareness about metastatic breast cancer, which 113 people die from every day.
Johnson was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2013. She said this mural is a way for them to keep breast cancer awareness in people’s minds.
“It’s an opportunity for the community to come together and de-stress,” Johnson said. “Pick a square, spend $20 for your one foot square area and come out and paint. It’s relaxing and all for a great cause.”
The mural will be up through the end of the year. Anyone who would like to donate can click or tap here.
