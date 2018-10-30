WATCH: Last IN U.S. Senate debate

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WFIE) - Tuesday was the last chance for Hoosiers to hear from candidates for the U.S. Senate before election day.
Incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly, Republican Mike Braun and Libertarian Lucy Brenton squared off in Indianapolis.
In sum, Senator Donnelly said his main priority if reelected would be to “end the opioid scourge.”
Braun said “I want to lower the cost of healthcare," when asked what his top priority would be in office.
Brenton replied, “reducing the size of the federal government.”
The questions came strictly from voters, covering healthcare, immigration, climate change, and fighting hunger, to name a few.
You can watch the full debate, courtesy of the Indiana Debate Commission, in the video below.
